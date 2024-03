No special SC bench being set up on Thursday night to hear Kejriwal's plea, case likely to come up for hearing on Friday

The AAP moved the Supreme Court on Thursday late evening after the ED arrested Kejriwal. The agency took him to its headquarters in central Delhi.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

In a day of fast-paced developments, a 10-member ED team led by an additional director reached his official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in the national capital soon after the high court order and carried out searches. He was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence, officials said.

The ED also questioned Kejriwal briefly before making the arrest, sources said, adding that some seizures have also been made.