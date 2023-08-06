No-trust debate, Delhi services bill in focus as Monsoon session enters final leg

The Congress and other I.N.D.I.A parties are keenly watching the Lok Sabha Secretariat on whether it would take a call on issuing a notification reinstating Rahul’s membership in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

Any delay in the notification is likely to lead to pandemonium in the Lok Sabha where the Opposition expects Rahul to be present when the no-confidence motion will be taken up. Congress is planning to make Rahul’s re-entry a grand show in Parliament.

Rajya Sabha will witness a war of attrition between the Opposition and the Treasury benches over the Manipur debate.

The no-trust motion will be debated for 12 hours with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond on Thursday afternoon. The motion came as the government refused to hold an immediate discussion and the Opposition claimed they were forced to resort to this mechanism to ensure that Modi came to Parliament to speak on the issue.

As part of its strategy, the Opposition had paused its Manipur issue in Lok Sabha to take part in the discussion on Delhi services bill.

In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition has demanded a debate for six hours, instead of three hours allotted, and it would insist on a division. With the BJD and YSR Congress supporting the government, the Opposition will not have the numbers but it has said that the voting would expose parties on where they stood on the issue of federalism.