'No trust in US, talks only if Washington is serious': Iran FM Araghchi on ending conflict

<p>As BRICS foreign ministers discussed the West Asia crisis, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said Tehran has “no trust” in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and would return to negotiations with Washington only if it showed genuine intent, with peace talks currently stalled.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in New Delhi during his visit for the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Araghchi said all ships could move through the Strait of Hormuz except those belonging to countries engaged in conflict with Iran. </p><p>He added that vessels seeking passage should coordinate with the Iranian navy, <em>Reuters</em> reported.</p><p>Describing the situation around the strategically crucial waterway as “very complicated”, Araghchi said “contradictory messages” from the US had raised doubts about Washington’s real intentions regarding negotiations. He also said Pakistan’s mediation efforts had not collapsed but were facing “difficulty”, added the report. </p>.'Iran ceasefire certainly holds, but we're watching very closely': US Defense Secy Pete Hegseth.<p>Iran, he said, is attempting to preserve the ceasefire in order to give diplomacy an opportunity, while remaining prepared to resume fighting if necessary.</p><p>The deadlock in negotiations continues over issues including Iran’s nuclear programme and Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi’s remarks came hours after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said his patience with Iran was “running out” and claimed he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Tehran must reopen the strait.</p><p>Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply once passed, to most shipping traffic after the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel broke out on February 28.</p><p>Although Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire last month, efforts to finalise a permanent peace agreement have struggled to progress. Negotiations mediated by Pakistan have remained suspended since both Iran and the US rejected each other’s latest proposals last week.</p>