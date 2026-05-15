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'No trust in US, talks only if Washington is serious': Iran FM Araghchi on ending conflict

Iran, he said, is attempting to preserve the ceasefire in order to give diplomacy an opportunity, while remaining prepared to resume fighting if necessary.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranBRICSSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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