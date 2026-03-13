<p>Mandatory menstrual leave for women can adversely impact their employment, Chief Justice Surya Kant said Friday. </p><p>He made the observation while the Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking menstrual leave for female students and working women across India. </p><p>"Voluntarily given excellent, the moment you say compulsory in law, nobody will give them jobs, nobody will take them in judiciary or govt jobs , their career is over ... they will say-you should sit at home after informing everyone," Justice Surya Kant.</p><p><em>More to follow ...</em> </p>