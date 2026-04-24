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Noida International Airport appoints Nitu Samra as interim CEO

Samra will replace Schnellmann, a Swiss national who has led Noida International Airport (NIA) as the CEO since August 2020.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsAirportNoida

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