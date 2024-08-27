Non-compliance with SNJPC proposals: Chief secretaries of 18 states, UTs appear in SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the chief secretaries and finance secretaries of states which have complied with the top court's directions on payment of arrears relating to pay, pension and allowance to judicial officers need not appear before the court any more.