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Non-essential crew of Iranian ship IRIS Lavan depart India; ship remains docked in Kochi

The Iranian ship IRIS Lavan remains in Kochi since March 4.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsIranKochi

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