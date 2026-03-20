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Non-fossil-fuel-based power generation capacity to hit 786 GW or 70% mark by FY'36: Government report

The fossil fuel-based installed generation capacity will significantly come down to 30% by 2035-36.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsElectricityfossil fuelspower generation

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