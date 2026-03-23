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'Non joining of selected candidate can't create right for next one,' Supreme Court sets aside Karnataka High Court order

The court also pointed out the first proviso to Rule 11(3) also makes it clear that inclusion in the list does not by itself result in appointment.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaKarnataka High CourtKPSC

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