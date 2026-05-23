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Non-registration alone cannot make a Will suspicious, says Supreme Court

The bench further clarified that mutation entries in revenue records do not confer any title on a person, as they are made only for fiscal purposes.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtregistration

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