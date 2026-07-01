Non-supply of charge sheet copies no ground for default bail: SC

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that mere non-filing or non-supply of additional copies of the charge sheet to the accused will not entitle him to default bail. The court clarified that the right to such relief arises only when the prosecution fails to file the charge sheet itself within the stipulated time.</p><p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh held that once a charge sheet is filed in the proper form under Section 193(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within the 60 or 90-day period, the right to default bail under Section 187(3) BNSS is extinguished. </p>.Appeals against externment orders cannot be dismissed on mere technicalities of limitation: SC. <p>“Non-compliance with Section 193(8) (which requires the investigating officer to file additional copies of the report for supply to the accused) of the BNSS cannot be construed to give the same result as Section 187(3) of the BNSS,” the bench observed.</p><p>The court emphasised that the non-filing of additional copies does not vitiate the charge sheet or police report. The position remains the same as under the old CrPC — default bail is available only when the charge sheet is not filed within the prescribed period.</p><p>The ruling came on an appeal by one Shaurya Sunil Kumar Singh, who sought default bail on the ground that copies of the charge sheet and related documents were not supplied to him within the statutory period.</p><p>The court noted that the charge sheet against Shaurya and other accused was filed before the magistrate on September 2, 2025 — well within the stipulated time — and cognizance had also been taken on it. </p><p>A copy was supplied to the appellant on September 23, 2025. </p><p>“Undoubtedly, it is borne from the record that the charge sheet/police report stood filed within the prescribed statutory time. Consequently, on 02.09.2025, the right to default bail became extinguished and the appellant ought to have applied for regular bail,” the bench said.</p><p>The court dismissed the appeal against the Bombay High Court’s order of February 6, 2026, which had rejected his plea for default bail. It clarified that Shaurya’s pending regular bail application would be considered on its own merits.</p><p>Shaurya was arrested on July 13, 2025, in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case registered on July 4, 2025. The FIR invoked sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Information Technology Act.</p><p>The CBI alleged that cyber criminals, with the help of bank officials, were running a racket involving impersonation, forged documents, and mule bank accounts to launder proceeds of cyber fraud. </p><p>Shaurya was accused of providing logistical support to the main accused, Sudhir Palande, by transporting cheque books, ATM cards, and SIM cards used in the offences. He was also alleged to have facilitated payments and been aware of the conspiracy.</p><p>The Special Court and the Bombay High Court had earlier rejected his default bail plea, holding that non-supply of copies is not a ground for such relief, a view, which was affirmed by the top court.</p>