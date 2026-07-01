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Non-supply of charge sheet copies no ground for default bail: SC

The court clarified that the right to such relief arises only when the prosecution fails to file the charge sheet itself within the stipulated time.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtbail

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