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Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW over 'Sarke Chunar' song row

Earlier, Fatehi had failed to appear before the Commission, stating that she was abroad, and had sought a fresh date for the hearing.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsNora FatehiNCW

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