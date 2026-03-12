<p>Amid reports of LPG supply disruptions and people rushing to buy cooking gas cylinders, the Union government on Wednesday tried to reassure the public by stating that there is no need for panic booking and that the normal delivery cycle of 2.5 days is being maintained. </p>.<p>The government also said that India's fuel supplies remain secure as authorities have started sourcing crude oil from non-Gulf countries.</p>.<p>"Feedback suggests some panic booking and hoarding behaviour by misinformation. I want to clarify that our normal delivery cycle for domestic LPG remains around two-and-a-half days, so I request...there is no need for customers to rush-book the cylinders...there is no need for panic booking," Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told reporters at a briefing.</p>.LPG shortage: Gig & app based transport workers concerned over potential loss of income.<p>Insisting that the government's measures have led to a 25 per cent rise in LPG production, she said the petroleum ministry has sought actions to prevent hoarding and black-marketing of fuel.</p>.<p>On India's crude supply, she said the country currently has access to about 55 lakh barrels of crude oil per day. This volume exceeded what would normally have arrived through the Strait of Hormuz during this period, she said.</p>.<p>India imports crude from nearly 40 countries.</p>.<p>Oil marketing companies have secured various crude cargoes from different sources, and as a result of this diversification, about 70 per cent of India's crude imports are now coming from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, compared to about 55 per cent earlier, she added.</p>.<p>"As I speak to you today, two LNG cargoes are headed for India, and they will arrive within a few days, which will further strengthen the crude supply position in the country," Sharma said.</p>.<p>With authorities prioritising gas supplies for households, commercial LPG consumers, especially eateries in cities, are facing a shortage.</p>.<p>Manpreet Singh, Honorary Treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said many establishments in Delhi are not receiving regular LPG supplies, with several of them shifting to alternatives like piped natural gas or induction cooking.</p>.<p>Street vendors, who rely heavily on LPG cylinders, may face greater difficulties if the disruptions continue, said Sandeep, representing the Indian Hawkers Association.</p>.<p>Even sales of induction cooktops and electric kettles have surged in the wake of cooking gas supply concerns, according to industry players. Stocks of kitchen appliance-makers, including Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, were in the limelight on Wednesday on hopes of an increase in demand amid disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders.</p>