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Northeast CMs flag influx, development issues with Amit Shah during NEC meet in Shillong 

Sangma also sought the Centre's nod to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill 2020 that sought to document visitors staying beyond 48-hours.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsMyanmarBangladeshNortheastillegal migrants

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