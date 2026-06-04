Northeast CMs flag influx, development issues with Amit Shah during NEC meet in Shillong 

<p>Guwahati: Chief Ministers of several <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/northeast">Northeastern states </a>on Wednesday flagged the concerns over the long problem of foreigners and illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar to Home Minister Amit Shah during the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.</p><p>Raising the issue, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma in a memorandum submitted to Shah reiterated his government's requests in the past for introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, similar to Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, in order to check the threat of foreigners. </p><p>The ILP was introduced under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873, which made a travel permit compulsory for an outside visitors. The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in 2019 had passed a resolution for introduction of ILP after the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act that followed wide protests. There has been a strong demand for ILP in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meghalaya">Meghalaya</a>. </p>.How did illegal Bangla migrants get into Bengaluru, asks Karnataka minister.<p>Sangma also sought the Centre's nod to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill 2020 that sought to document visitors staying beyond 48-hours. </p><p>Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh also highlighted the illegal migration from Myanmar and people taking shelter due to unrest in the neighbouring nation. </p><p>Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio highlighted the financial constraints the state was facing due to discontinuation of revenue deficit grants under the 16<sup>th</sup> Finance Commission. "The Chief Minister urged the government of India to provide annual special grants during the award period to ensure fiscal stability and continuity in governance and essential public service delivery," said a statement quoting Rio. </p><p>He also sought Centre's assistance for the construction of the proposed 364-km Trans-Nagaland Highway (Foothill Road) describing it as a critical infrastructure project with the potential to transform economic activity, improve connectivity and enhance access to essential services across seven districts of the state, beside other projects.</p><p>Mizoram CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalduhoma">Lalduhoma </a>stated that connectivity in the Northeast should be pursued through a comprehensive “One-Grid Approach,” integrating roads, railways, air links, waterways, power, telecommunications and logistics into a coordinated development framework.</p><p>"With the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project nearing completion, the region must prepare institutionally and socially to harness emerging opportunities. He urged the Ministry of DoNER to support investment-readiness and trade-readiness programmes, skill development, entrepreneurship promotion, border infrastructure, logistics hubs and community confidence-building initiatives. Tourism should be developed through a common Northeast tourism circuit with unified branding and facilitation mechanisms. The Northeast can emerge as a major logistics and trade gateway through the Act East Policy and the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway," he said. </p><p><strong>Shah's push for peace and development</strong></p><p>Addressing the Governors, CMs and officials, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre established peace in the Northeast by signing 12 peace accords with armed groups and pushed infrastructure development since 2014. He urged the CM's to make the anti-narcotics campaign a mass movement, transform the region into a global production and export hub for agarwood, essential oils, wellness and cosmetic products and bamboo-based industries.</p>