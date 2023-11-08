Northeast India Fashion Week seeks to improve livelihoods of artisans, weavers

The 6th edition of the Northeast India Fashion Week, to be held at Koro Happa River island in Jollang, Arunachal Pradesh, from November 19 to 21, aims to promote the fabrics of the Northeast and, in turn, enhance the livelihoods of the region's artisans and weavers.

The event is being organised by One Arunachal, an NGO that has been trying to raise awareness and preserve the tradition and culture of the frontier state. Yana Ngoba, the CEO of One Arunachal on Tuesday said the NEIFW's Artisans Movement programme is trying to conduct a series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and weavers in the Northeastern region. The event will commemorate the movement and showcase the talents of artisans from northeast India. Almost 30 designers and weavers will participate in the three-day fashion event.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma are scheduled to attend the event.

“Through North East India Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement, we strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training and promoting the weavers and designers from the region through ongoing skill development and capacity building. This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better livelihoods, dignify labor, and establish a brand presence with global market connections,” said Joram Tat, Chairman of One Arunachal.

The 6th edition of the NEIFW promotes inclusivity by offering equal opportunities to Divyangjan and Non-Divyangjan artisans. It fosters industry exposure and awareness for artisan entrepreneurs, with representation from diverse sectors. The event includes workshops, round-table conferences on inclusive skilling, and a runway show featuring models, craftsmen, and artists. It is a complete celebration of northeast India's unique culture and its beautiful traditions, the NGO said.

The Northeastern region comprises numerous tribes, most of which have their traditional handloom garments.

The Northeast India Fashion Week (NEIFW) is an annual event that has conducted five fashion-related events since its inception. Since then, the organizers of the NEIFW have worked tirelessly to promote the handloom and handicrafts of Northeast India significantly at the grassroots level. The NEIFW has unified local designers and artisans to revive and globalize the handlooms and handicrafts of the Northeast and has encouraged traditional artisans to recreate their art. In its previous editions, NEIFW has received substantial support, both financial and intellectual, from various state and central government departments, as well as important public sector undertakings. Over the past years, it has seen growing participation that has attracted celebrities not only from the fashion industry but also from the movie and music industries. NEIFW has been endorsed by celebrities like Adil Hussain, Ash King, Minisha Lamba, Rajni Basumatary, and other state dignitaries in the past.