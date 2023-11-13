JOIN US
Northern Army commander celebrates Diwali with troops in J&K's Akhnoor

The Army commander interacted with veterans, personnel of IAF, central paramilitary forces and achievers on Sunday and felicitated them for their exceptional work and devotion to duty.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 09:31 IST

Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated Diwali with troops during his visit to Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

The Army commander interacted with veterans, personnel of IAF, central paramilitary forces and achievers on Sunday and felicitated them for their exceptional work and devotion to duty.

'Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited forward areas in Akhnoor and celebrated Diwali with troops', Northern Army Command said on X on Monday.

(Published 13 November 2023, 09:31 IST)
