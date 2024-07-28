Northern Indian Muslim dairy farmers live in fear as 'gaurakshaks' apply for gun licences: Report

Muslim men in India's Mewat region are living in fear ever since the news of ‘cow vigilante’ leaders urging their associates to apply for gun licences en masse came to light, reported The Hindu.

Mewat is a historical region that comprises parts of modern day Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, the call to apply for gun licences in bulk appeared on multiple WhatsApp groups of cow vigilantes across the region after Daya Ram, a resident of Mewat’s Bisaru village, was allegedly attacked by cattle smugglers in the night.

Several cases of lynching have occurred in the past few years, which have made Muslim dairy farmers fearful and wary to carry on with their trade.

In Rajasthan’s Ghatmeeka village in the border of Haryana, Mohammed Ali, 27, and his two brothers, has quit dairy farming. “Since Junaid and Nasir’s death last year, we have quit our family business of dairy farming and we started working as drivers,” he told The Hindu.

Another dairy farmer Md Abdul (name changed to maintain anonymity), from Nuh told The Hindu "Earlier, we used to keep both buffaloes and cow for dairy farming, but now, who will risk bringing a cow from anywhere?"

The report states that the 57-year-old man and his two sons had briefly stopped cattle rearing after Pehlu Khan, who was transporting cows to Nuh from Alwar district was lynched to death by 'gaurakshaks'. A resident of the same village, Mr Abdul feared for his sons' lives, as they often went to animal fairs in Rajasthan to legally buy cows and buffaloes for their dairy farming business.