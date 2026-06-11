‘Not a day's off in 25 years’: Piyush Goyal hails Modi's uninterrupted tenure as CM, PM

<p>Lucknow: Union minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> on Thursday lauded Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's</a> 25-year journey as a chief minister and prime minister, saying he had worked for public welfare without taking “a single day off”, which reflected his commitment to the nation.</p>.<p>Addressing a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan’ here, Goyal, the minister for commerce and industry, said Modi's 12 years as prime minister, preceded by 13 years as the Gujarat chief minister, would complete “25 years of service” soon.</p>.Ram Mandir donation row: Piyush Goyal rejects Akhilesh Yadav's claims amid probe demand.<p>“Prime Minister Modi is perhaps the first person to serve as the head of both state and the Centre for 25 years without a single day's gap,” he said.</p>.<p>Modi's tenure represented his dedication to “service, good governance and the nation first approach”, Goyal said, adding that the prime minister remained focused on making India a global power and ensuring the welfare of 140 crore citizens.</p>.<p>“The prime minister has been working for 25 years without taking a day's rest, working day and night with fixed goals – how India can become a world power, how every citizen gets a better future, how to return the trust of 140 crore Indians in the prime minister with interest, and how people can be connected with development and good governance,” Goyal said.</p>.<p>Modi's journey from an RSS worker to Gujarat chief minister and then prime minister reflected a life devoted to nation-building, he added.</p>.<p>Goyal also claimed that India's confidence and global standing increased under Modi's leadership, as the government strengthened the economy, expanded infrastructure and introduced welfare schemes.</p>.<p>Praising the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Goyal said development, improved law and order and public participation in governance had increased under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.</p>.<p>“India continued its growth trajectory under Modi during the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts, and free foodgrain distribution and vaccination programmes during Covid serve as examples of the government's welfare approach,” the minister said.</p>.<p>Goyal also paid tributes at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal to leaders, including Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying their ideals continued to inspire the country's development journey.</p>.<p>“Winning three elections in a row is not an easy thing in today's environment. Across the world, people's trust in leaders changes within one or two years, but with the support and blessings of citizens, Prime Minister Modi got the opportunity to become the prime servant of the country for the third time,” he said.</p>.<p>Modi's popularity had increased both in India and abroad, with global rankings consistently placing him among the most popular leaders for nearly 12 years, Goyal claimed.</p>.<p>“Thirty-two countries have conferred their highest honours on Prime Minister Modi, including developed, developing, neighbouring and Islamic nations. Around one-third of these were Islamic nations,” he said.</p>.Rahul says PM Modi 'finished off' India; Congress to launch protests over 'vote & seat chori', economy, paper leaks.<p>Goyal also said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi were examples of Modi’s efforts to restore India's heritage.</p>.<p>“A few years ago, even I felt that the Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram might not become a reality, but the dream was achieved under the prime minister’s leadership,” Goyal said.</p>.<p>He also mentioned the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation under Amit Shah, saying it had strengthened the cooperative sector, while India was moving towards becoming a Naxal-free country. </p>