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‘Not a day's off in 25 years’: Piyush Goyal hails Modi's uninterrupted tenure as CM, PM

"Modi's tenure represented his dedication to “service, good governance and the nation first approach”, Goyal said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiPiyush Goyal

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