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'Not a happy situation', Supreme Court on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee interrupting ED raids

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, for one of the respondents, sought time to file a response to a rejoinder affidavit filed by the ED.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtEDMamata Banerjee

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