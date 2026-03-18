Ranjeet Yadav from #Bihar claimed that he got AIR 440 in #UPSC , he was felicitated by RJD MLA and a suitcase of cash was given by him. Ranjeet Yadav even gave a motivational speech to the gathering.



Later it came out that he lied and the actual ranker was Ranjeet Kumar from… pic.twitter.com/EJnPjEzlfe