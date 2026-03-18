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Not a 'success' story: Bihar 'celebrated' youth arrested after falsely claiming UPSC rank 440

Ranjeet Yadav from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district has been arrested for falsely claiming AIR 440 in the exam
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsEducationCrimeBiharChikkaballapurUPSCCivil Services Examination

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