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'Not all seven MPs can be wrong': Raghav Chadha on exit from AAP

Chadha alleged that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has become "toxic" and its leaders are not longer working for the country but for their own vested interests.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsRaghav Chadha

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