<p>Raghav Chadha, who recently<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajya-sabha-chairman-inducts-7-aap-mps-into-bjp-kejriwals-party-only-has-3-mps-newsalert-3982176"> shifted from AAP to BJP</a>, defended his move and accusations by saying that "not all seven MPs can be wrong". Chadha moved to the saffron party taking along six other MPs.</p><p>Chadha alleged that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has become "toxic" and its leaders are not longer working for the country but for their own vested interests. </p>.'We quit party not out of fear but disgust': Raghav Chadha as AAP fumes\nover 'unconstitutional' defection.<p>"It has become a toxic work environment where leaders are stopped from working and speaking in Parliament. Today, this political party is trapped in the hands of some corrupt and compromised people. They don't work for the country but for their own personal gain," Chadha alleged.</p><p>He further said that he left a successful career as a CA for politics and had worked for AAP with his "blood, sweat and tears". "For the past few years, I had been feeling that was I was the right man in the wrong party. I was left with only three choices - to leave politics, to remain in the party and try to fix things or to take my energy and experience to another platform and continue doing positive politics," the Rajya Sabha MP said.</p>.Gen Z backlash? Raghav Chadha loses 1 million Instagram followers after joining BJP.<p>"That's why I, not alone, but along with six other MPs, decided to break the relationship with this political party," he said.</p><p>Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, on April 24, announced that they were joining the BJP, along with four other MPs of the party. The other members who quit the AAP are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>