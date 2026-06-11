‘Not an era of war’: Jaishankar pushes for dialogue, diplomacy amid global conflicts

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar</a> on Wednesday reiterated India’s long-held position that “this is not an era of war,” while stressing that dialogue and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diplomacy">diplomacy</a> remain the only way forward amid rising global conflicts and instability.</p>.<p>Speaking after talks with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova in Sofia, Jaishankar said the world was witnessing an “exceptionally volatile and uncertain” phase marked by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/war">wars</a>, economic insecurity, the lingering impact of the pandemic and the recurring threat of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorism">terrorism</a>.</p>.<p>“We believe that this is not an era of war. The only solution to conflicts is through dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaishankar said.</p>.Jaishanakar meets French President Macron, appreciates 'positive sentiments' for strategic partnership.<p>The minister also underlined India’s firm stand against terrorism, saying there must be “zero tolerance” towards the menace in all forms.</p>.<p>Referring to India’s role as a voice of the Global South, Jaishankar said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> has consistently raised concerns surrounding energy, food and fertiliser security, particularly for developing nations grappling with the fallout of global disruptions.</p>.<p>He emphasised the need for greater international cooperation to address emerging geopolitical and economic challenges.</p>.<p>Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Bulgaria as part of India’s diplomatic outreach in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a>.</p>