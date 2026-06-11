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‘Not an era of war’: Jaishankar pushes for dialogue, diplomacy amid global conflicts

The minister also underlined India’s firm stand against terrorism, saying there must be “zero tolerance” towards the menace in all forms.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsS JaishankarTerrorismDiplomacyBulgaria

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