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'Not an iota of truth': PM Modi rubbishes reports on foreign travel tax

'There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people', PM said
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTaxtravel

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