'Not an iota of truth': PM Modi rubbishes reports on foreign travel tax

<p>Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> on Friday rubbished reports claiming that the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.</p><p>Taking to his social media account, the prime minister retweeted a report by <em>CNBC-TV18</em> which stated that a proposal to levy a cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel was being discussed at the “highest levels” of the government. </p><p>Modi there was not an "iota" of truth in this report. </p><p>"This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people."</p>.Gujarat govt announces austerity measures; urges for virtual meetings, promotes EV use.<p>Earlier during the week, while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Modi called on people to avoid non-essential foreign travel, conserve fuel and refrain from purchasing gold for a year. </p>