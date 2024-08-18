Not appropriate to forgo national interest for individual, political interests: Dhankhar

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday it is not appropriate to forgo national interest for individual and political interests.

He said that if the national interest is not kept paramount, then the difference of opinion in politics can become anti-national. He also appealed that people should stop such forces for the development of the nation.

"It is not appropriate to forgo national interest for individual and political interests. If the national interest is not kept paramount, then the difference of opinion in politics becomes anti-national," Dhankhar said here on Sunday.