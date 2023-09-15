Not dealing with some 'fancy constitutional matters' with no bearing on lives of ordinary people: SC to lawyer

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up an advocate for writing an email to its registry complaining that these days the court is wasting its time hearing Constitution bench matters while not taking up cases affecting the common man.
It said the top court is not dealing with some fancy Constitutional matters having no bearing on lives of ordinary people.
"I just want to tell you that you don’t seem to know what Constitutional bench matters are," Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud presiding over a bench told advocate Mathews J Nedumpara.
"You seem to be ignorant, ignorant of what Constitution bench matters are. Constitution bench matters also involve some of them and also interpretation of the Constitution. You may think Article 370 petitions are not relevant, I don’t think the government or petitioners feel that way," the CJI told him.
The bench further told the advocate that all Constitution bench matters are not necessarily related to the interpretation of the Constitution.
"If you were to be in the court day before yesterday, you would have found we were dealing with a matter which would affect the livelihood of hundreds and thousands of drivers across the country,” the bench told him.
The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the issue was that whether a person who holds a light motor vehicle licence can drive a commercial vehicle and the court will come to a conclusion one way or the other on merits.
The CJI told the advocate to disabuse his mind that the apex court is only dealing “with some fancy Constitutional matters having no bearing on lives of ordinary people".
"We passed a detailed order asking the Attorney General to take instructions that it will have an impact on the social sector, which means livelihood of large numbers of small drivers….so please disabuse yourself of," the bench said.
Nedumpara said he is not against court hearing matters involving fundamental rights of the people and only insisting on court hearing matters of public interest.
"Even there you are wrong. In the Article 370 matter, we had a group of intervenors who came and addressed us from the valley….we have been hearing the voice of the nation,” the bench said.