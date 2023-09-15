Not dealing with some 'fancy constitutional matters' with no bearing on lives of ordinary people: SC to lawyer

"You seem to be ignorant, ignorant of what Constitution bench matters are. Constitution bench matters also involve some of them and also interpretation of the Constitution. You may think Article 370 petitions are not relevant, I don’t think the government or petitioners feel that way," the CJI told him.

The bench further told the advocate that all Constitution bench matters are not necessarily related to the interpretation of the Constitution.

"If you were to be in the court day before yesterday, you would have found we were dealing with a matter which would affect the livelihood of hundreds and thousands of drivers across the country,” the bench told him.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the issue was that whether a person who holds a light motor vehicle licence can drive a commercial vehicle and the court will come to a conclusion one way or the other on merits.

The CJI told the advocate to disabuse his mind that the apex court is only dealing “with some fancy Constitutional matters having no bearing on lives of ordinary people".