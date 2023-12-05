'Not deleted it,' SC bench expresses surprise on delisting of judges appointment case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its surprise over deletion of a matter related to delay in appointment of judges in High Courts from its list of cases.

"I have not deleted it or expressed unwillingness to take it up. I am sure Chief Justice of India is aware of it," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul leading a bench also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a party, submitted the court should call for a report from the registry as it is very strange that the matter got deleted despite a judicial order fixing a date of hearing.