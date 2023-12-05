'Not deleted it,' SC bench expresses surprise on delisting of judges appointment case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its surprise over deletion of a matter related to delay in appointment of judges in High Courts from its list of cases.
"I have not deleted it or expressed unwillingness to take it up. I am sure Chief Justice of India is aware of it," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul leading a bench also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a party, submitted the court should call for a report from the registry as it is very strange that the matter got deleted despite a judicial order fixing a date of hearing.
To this, Justice Kaul said, "Some things are left best unsaid. We will see."
The Chief Justice of India is the master of roster.
Notably, Justice Kaul, second most judge of the Supreme Court is set to demit office upon superannuation this month on December 25, 2023.
The matter related to a petition filed by Advocate Association, Bengaluru.
In November, the Supreme Court had flagged the Centre’s 'pick and choose' approach in clearing names of candidates for appointment as judges to the higher judiciary.
Voicing its displeasure once again, the bench said it hopes that a situation would not come where it or the Collegium may have to take some decision which may not be palatable.