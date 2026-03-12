Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘Not even PM above rules’: Speaker Om Birla asserts authority after removal motion fails

Addressing the House after returning to the Chair, Birla said the functioning of Parliament is governed by rules framed by the House itself and that these apply equally to all members.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok SabhaOm Birla

Follow us on :

Follow Us