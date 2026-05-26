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Not final, India prepares 'interim report' as AI plane crash anniversary nears: Report

The final report will not be ready by the crash anniversary because "it is a very complex investigation ⁠and is taking time."
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsPlane CrashAhmedabadair india crash

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