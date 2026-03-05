<p>Bengaluru: The number of migratory species facing threat has gone up in just two years with an interim report showing a whopping 49 per cent of such species that were supposed to be protected under a global treaty are showing a decline in population, an increase of 5 per cent compared to 44 per cent in 2024, and a shocking 24 per cent are facing extinction.</p><p>The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) released the interim report 'State of World Migratory Species', as an update to its first report launched during the conference of parties (COP) to the CMS in February 2024.</p>.Once a key stop, Karnataka faces decline in migratory bird arrivals; lack of consolidated data hurts conservation.<p>Migratory species are recognised as bioindicators and sentinels that provide early warnings about the changes in their habitats. The United Nations formed the CMS convention in 1979 as an environmental treaty and global platform to conserve them.</p><p>The interim report analyses the latest updates to IUCN Red List, also updates on the extent to which important habitats for CMS-listed species have been identified and protected, highlights initiatives that are mapping the routes and pathways used by migratory species.</p><p>In 2024, as many as 520 migratory species (44 per cent of species in the CMS list) showed a trend of decreasing population. They were listed in the threatened list ('Red List') of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In 2025, the IUCN updated its Red List. The reassessment now puts the number of CMS-listed species at 592 or 49 per cent of the CMS list.</p><p>The update also showed an increase in the number of globally threatened species in the CMS list at 284 (24 per cent), an increase from 22 per cent just two years ago.</p><p><strong>Improved data</strong></p><p>As many as 26 species have moved to a more threatened IUCN Red List compared to the list published in 2024. While this may also be due to improved information, rather than sudden decline in population. However, considering that the improved data also shifted seven CMS-listed species to improved conservation status in the IUCN list, the net numbers of threatened species is a matter o f concern.</p><p>The assessment pointed to recent scientific papers and reports on decreasing population trends for migratory shorebirds, raptors in the African-Eurasian flyway, freshwater fish and sharks and rays. Over the last two years, the overall proportion of the CMS-listed species with an increasing or stable population has declined from 520 species (43%) to 459 species (38%), largely driven by the drop in population of 67 birds.</p><p><strong>Conservation progress</strong></p><p>On the positive side, progress has been made identifying sites or broader areas that include important habitats for CMS-listed species. As a result, a total of 16589 key biodiversity areas have been recognised globally and another 9,372 have been identified.</p><p>The report throws a spotlight on progress made since COP14 in efforts to synthesise spatial information on migratory routes, pathways and connections. It highlights the initiative on ungulate migration, migratory connectivity in the ocean system and BirdLife International's efforts to identify and map six major international flyways.</p><p>Mapping can help identify and protect the site networks for migratory species and point to anthropogenic hurdles. However, detailed scientific information on many habitats and migratory pathways is still lacking for many CMS-listed species. "On average, just over half (52.6%) of the area of each KBA identified as being important for CMS-listed species is now covered by protected and conserved areas," the report said.</p><p>CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel noted that overexploitation, and habitat loss and fragmentation, are the two greatest threats to migratory species worldwide. “The first global report was a wake-up call,” she said. “This interim update shows that the alarm is still sounding. Some species are responding to concerted conservation action, but too many continue to face mounting pressures across their migratory routes. We must respond to this evidence with coordinated and effective international action,” she added.</p>.<p><strong>'Working to inprove status'</strong></p><p>India, in its report dated November 28, 2025, has submitted that it has taken several measures to improve the status of several CMS species.</p><p>"Several new conservation projects have been initiated for CMS species, including the Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, Asian Gyps Vulture, as well as Marine turtles, Gangetic and Irrawaddy dolphins, Arabian Sea Humpback Whale, Whale Shark and Dugong," India submitted..</p><p>Further, India listed as its achievements the successful breeding of highly threatened White-rumped vulture and Indian Vulture. "The release into the wild of select numbers of these vultures from captivity across breeding centers in India has begun. A five-year National Action Plan for conservation of Migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) 2018 2023 was released, and implementation is in progress. A coordination unit is currently being established in India to implement the CAF initiative," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in its submission.</p>