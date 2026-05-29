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'Not going to interfere': Supreme Court on anticipatory bail for Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case

On March 25, the Allahabad High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAllahabad High CourtPocso

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