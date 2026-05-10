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Not gold or drugs! NCRB report reveals unusual smuggling haul from mannequins to vaginal gels & garlic

According to the report, the DRI registered 408 seizure-related cases in 2024 and arrested 690 people in connection with anti-smuggling operations conducted across the country.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsGoldSmugglingNCRBgarlicDRI

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