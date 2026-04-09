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‘Not good for Hinduism’: Supreme Court questions exclusion from temples, maths

The remark by a nine-judge bench Constitution bench came while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:42 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme Courtsabarimala templeDiscriminationtempleHinduism

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