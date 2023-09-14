‘Not in the court's domain,’ SC on Lakshadweep admin's decision on mid-day meals in schools

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Lakshadweep administration's decision to shut down dairy farms and omit meat from the menu of mid-day meals in schools on the Islands, saying it is not in court's domain to decide what food should be eaten by the children.
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi found no breach of legality in the policy decisions, while emphasising that under the National Food Security Act, there may be a vested right for mid-day meals, but not the menu.
The bench also said it is not in the court's domain to determine what food should be eaten by children of a particular region.
The bench specifically told the counsel, representing the petitioner, that Union Territory is not asking to change food habits, and they are changing what they are serving in schools in mid-day meals.
The bench also made it clear that courts cannot interfere with such policy or administrative decisions.
It said the court did not find any error in the judgment of the Kerala High Court in dismissing the public interest litigation.
"What is being questioned in this appeal is primarily a policy decision of the administration and no breach of any legal provision has been pointed out," the bench said.
The bench also noted so far as the mid-day meal is concerned, the administration has retained non-vegetarian items like egg and fish, which Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj submitted is available in abundance in the said islands.
The bench said the court will have to accept the administrative decision in this regard unless some outstanding arbitrariness is pointed out.
The top court dismissed the appeal challenging September 2021 order of the Kerala High Court rejecting the petition in connection with the matter.
The plea filed by Ajmal Ahmed R questioned Lakshadweep administration's decision to shut down dairy farms and omit meat from the menu of mid-day meals in schools on the islands.
During the hearing, the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel if there was any vested right to have non-vegetarian food on the mid-day meal menu.
He said that the food in mid-day meals should be culturally accepted and liked by the kids, who are mostly tribals.
The Supreme Court in May last year, granted the petitioner interim relief by issuing a stay on the operation of orders under challenge.