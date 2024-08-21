Not mandatory for cut off marks in horizontal reservation, Supreme Court

In view of the clarification made in Indra Sawhney (1992) (Mandal Commission case), the bench said there remains no doubt that the reservation for persons with disabilities would be relatable to Clause (1) of Article 16 and the persons selected against this quota will be placed in appropriate category i.e. if he/she belongs to Scheduled Category, he/she will be placed in that category by making necessary adjustments, and if he/she belongs to open category, necessary adjustments will be made in the open category.

Relying upon the SC judgment in case of 'Anil Kumar Gupta and Others Vs State of UPand Others' (1995), the bench said the special reservations cannot be proportionately divided among the vertical (social) reservation categories, and the candidates eligible for special reservation categories have to be provided overall seats reserved for them, either by adjusting them against any of the social/vertical reservations or otherwise, and thus they are intertransferable.

The court dismissed appeals filed by Rekha Sharma and Ratan Lal, who applied for the post of Civil Judge in Rajasthan but were aggrieved with the decision of authorities not to disclose cut off marks for persons with benchmark disabilities.

The bench said, "Fixation of cut off marks for other categories and non fixation of cut off marks for the category of persons with benchmark disability could neither be said to be arbitrary nor violative of any of the fundamental rights of the appellants".

Referring to the advertisement, the bench said the vacancies in case of women candidates were classified or identified for each category i.e. General, OBC, SC, ST, MBC whereas for the persons with benchmark disabilities, no such vacancies were mentioned in the said categories.