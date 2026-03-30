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Not right to play politics over war: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi

Priyanka's remarks came a day after Modi accused the Congress of making "dangerous" remarks that could put Indians living in the Gulf at risk to gain political advantage.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPriyanka Gandhi Vadra

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