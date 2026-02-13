Menu
Not seen video, says MEA on Trump's purported destroy Modi career video

When asked about Trump's remarks, Jaiswal responded, 'have not seen the video. But if indeed there is such a video, whether it is true or false, we will take appropriate action on it.'
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 05:46 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 05:46 IST
