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Not sending Rajpal Yadav to jail; will decide cheque bounce cases: Delhi High Court

The court told Yadav, who was physically present, that he has the option to either return the money or contest the matter.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsRajpal YadavDelhi High Court

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