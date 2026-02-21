<p>Karnataka Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Priyank%20Kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> on Saturday said that the protest by Indian Youth Congress members at the India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AI%20impact%20summit%20">AI Impact Summit</a> may not have been in the "right spirit". </p><p>The Congress leader added that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> should have been embarrassed over a university and a few other companies projecting the Chinese products as their own. </p><p>Talking about the protest by IYC members, who removed their shirts at Bharat Mandapam, Kharge said, "Whatever happened yesterday, I'm not sure that was in the right spirit. But if the Government of India or the BJP is so embarrassed, they should have been embarrassed when a university and a few other companies projected Chinese products as their own."</p>.BJP holds demonstration outside Congress office against 'shirtless' protest at AI summit.<p>He was referring to the controversy regarding Galgotia University, which allegedly showcased a Chinese-made robotic dog at the summit in the national capital. </p><p>About the conduct of the event, Kharge said that it was chaotic, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the centre rather than than innovators, job creators, and business leaders.</p><p>"I was there at the summit. I have organised summits like this, and I have never seen such chaotic summits where the centre of attention is the prime minister and not the innovators and the builders, not the people who are creating jobs," he said.</p><p>Police arrested four IYC members were arrested in Delhi following their "shirtless" protest at the venue. They accused Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event.</p><p>On Saturday, the arrested individuals, were sent to five-day police custody by a court. </p>