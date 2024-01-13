Not surprised by attack on monks in politically-violent Bengal, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he was not surprised by the attack on 'sadhus' (monks) in 'politically-violent West Bengal'.
Three monks on their way to Gangasagar Mela were allegedly beaten up by a mob over suspicion of being 'kidnappers in disguise' in Purulia district.
Sarma, who was addressing a press conference here, alleged that members of 'Sanatan Hindu Dharma' were being targeted in the TMC-ruled state and urged the ruling dispensation to take prompt action.
"I am not surprised by the incident of attack on sadhus in Purulia. I had also been subjected to heavy stone-pelting in the state when I was moving in a convoy sometime back."
"Political violence has assumed a new dimension in West Bengal and the attack on venerable sadhus is only one manifestation," he said.
To a question, he said January 22, when Ram temple will be consecrated in Ayodhya, will witness the resurgence of Hindu civilisation.
"It will be a day of triumph Hindus have been waiting for the last 500 years. January 22 will not be a day of conflict but a day of reuniting India," he said.