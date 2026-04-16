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'Not the first time': Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against transfer of officers in West Bengal

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, however, said that the court would keep the question of law open.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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