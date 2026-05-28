<p>Bhopal: Renowned Urdu poet Bashir Badr passed away in Bhopal on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.</p>.<p>He was 91.</p>.<p>The poet breathed his last at his home in Bhopal, a family member said.</p>.S L Bhyrappa, well-known Kannada novelist, passes away.<p>Born in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) on February 15, 1935, Badr taught Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University and was renowned for his mastery of the language, especially in ghazals.</p>.<p>He is survived by his wife and two children.</p>.<p>His last rites will be held in the evening, a relative said. </p>