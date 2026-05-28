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Noted poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91

The 91-year-old taught Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University and was renowned for his mastery of the language, especially in ghazals.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:30 IST
Indiaart and culture

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