Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Noted your concerns; extend my greetings on eve of Ugadi': Sonia Gandhi's brief reply to Deve Gowda

Ugādi is traditionally celebrated by the Kannadigas and Telugu people in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsUgadiSonia GandhiH D Deve Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us