<p>New Delhi: Don't be scared about others being judgemental about you and what truly matters is staying truthful to yourself while doing the right thing, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> told a group of NRI students as they discussed anxiety and other issues among youth.</p><p>During the interaction, a video of which was shared on Rahul's YouTube channel, some of them shared how they feel anxious about not being confident enough, being judged, insecurity and about not always feeling comfortable with speaking out after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader posed the question.</p><p>Sharing the video, Rahul said a central theme of the conversation was how society often attempts to define individuals through labels and assumptions. </p>.<p>"The message was clear: while the world may try to tell you who you are, what truly matters is staying truthful to yourself. My message to GenZ is simple: Nothing in life is linear. Be flexible and persevere," he said.</p><p>As the students spoke about it, Rahul said it appears that the judging disturbs you. "Maybe society wants you to feel anxious and uncomfortable," he said.</p><p>"I am judged all the time and I really don't care about the judgement…My thinking is that I have to be doing the right thing. There will always be people who do not like you," he said.</p><p>Asked what are the values he considers the most important, Rahul said truth and non-violence. “Don’t be violent to others or yourself. Be truthful to others and yourself. Nothing else is required,” he said.</p><p>On his definition of success, Rahul told the students that it is being comfortable in any situation, navigating life with love and affection for others. </p><p>“I may be the powerful person, I may be the richest and if I don’t have respect for people around me…that is not success,” he said.</p><p>He said nothing in life will go in a straight line and flexibility and perseverance are the two qualities one needs.</p>