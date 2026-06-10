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'Nothing short of transformational': US Senators, business leaders greet Modi on India's longest-serving elected PM milestone

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 05:50 IST
India NewsWorld newsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPM Modi

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