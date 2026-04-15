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'Nothing to do with women's reservation': Congress' Rahul Gandhi calls delimitation move as 'attempted power grab'

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress wants the government to use the data of Census 2027, which has started, as caste count will also be taken up.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modidelimitationwomen reservation

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