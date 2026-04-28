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Now, Manish Sisodia writes to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma; says he 'can't be part of proceedings' in her court

Kejriwal, Sisodia say their decision not to argue before Justice Sharma in excise policy case or engage a lawyer for them is inspired by the concept of Gandhian Satyagraha.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsIndiaManish SisodiaArvind KejriwalIndia PoliticsDelhi High CourtExcise Policy

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