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NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with British counterpart

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership against the backdrop of a turbulent geopolitical environment
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:42 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:42 IST
India NewsAjit DovalBritish

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