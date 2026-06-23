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NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese foreign minister in Delhi amid preparation for 25th round of India-China boundary talks

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a bilateral meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:15 IST
India NewsChinaAjit DovalBRICSWang Yi

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