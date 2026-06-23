NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese foreign minister in Delhi amid preparation for 25th round of India-China boundary talks

<p>New Delhi: India on Monday stressed “stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations” with China, with the two sides preparing for the 25th round of boundary negotiations expected to be held later this year to discuss new mechanisms for the management of the border. </p><p>India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-doval">National Security Advisor Ajit Doval</a> had a bilateral meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting in New Delhi.</p><p>“The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on X.</p><p>“The NSA underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building trust and better understanding between the two sides.”</p>.NSA Ajit Doval meets Iranian security official, discusses West Asia, BRICS .<p>Wang, who is a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, is also Doval’s counterpart in President Xi Jinping’s government in Beijing. They also double up as the special representatives of the two governments for the boundary negotiations.</p><p>“The discussions were constructive and forward-looking,” Jaiswal said after the meeting between Doval and Wang.</p><p>The meeting between Doval and Wang took place almost 10 months after they met in New Delhi in August, 2025, and held the 24th round of negotiations to settle the dispute over the boundary between India and China.</p><p>Wang will host Doval for the 25th round of boundary negotiations in China later this year.</p><p>The diplomats and other officials of the two sides held the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs on May 27. </p><p>They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations. They also discussed issues related to delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation.</p>