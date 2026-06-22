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NSA Ajit Doval meets Iranian security official, discusses West Asia, BRICS

Nezamipour, the Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs at Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), is in New Delhi to attend a conclave of BRICS.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsIranAjit Doval

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