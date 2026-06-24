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NSA Doval meets Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, discusses bilateral ties

The Doval-Shoigu meet took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the NSAs of BRICS nations.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:58 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 20:58 IST
India NewsRussiaAjit DovalBRICS

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